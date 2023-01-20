New Delhi: Albert Bourla, the chief executive officer (CEO) of American pharmaceutical was confronted by journalists Wednesday over the efficacy of company’s vaccine against Covid 19. Bourla was asked tough questions by journalists on the side-line of ‘World Economic Forum (WEF) meet. However, the Pfiz’er CEO ignored the journalist and went away without answering any questions asked to him.

Taking to Twitter, Rebel News shared a six-minute-long video of its journalists confronting Albert Bourla. Ezra Levant, one of the journalists said, “Mr Bourla, can I ask you – when did you know the vaccines did not stop transmission? How long did you know that before saying it publicly?”

Replying to this, Pfizer CEO said, “Thank you very much.” Levant then posed a follow-up question about why Pfizer kept a secret about vaccines not stopping transmission (of Covid). “You said it was 100% effective, then 90%, then 80%, then 70%, but we now know that the vaccines do not stop transmission. Why do you keep that secret?” Levant asked but ignored by Bourla.

Another journalist accused Bourla of making millions on the backs of people’s entire livelihoods. “Is it time to apologise to the world, sir,” he asked?

The journalist also asked him to refunds to the countries that borrowed their money into a vaccine that was not effective. “An ineffective vaccine. Are you not ashamed of what you’ve done in the last couple of years?” Yemini asked only to get no response from Bourla.

The two journalists also questioned the Pfizer CEO over how much money he made from the vaccine and about his secret meeting in Davos.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Indian Minister for state for Information and Technology also shared the video on twitter saying that the Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity.

“Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity. And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram n Jairam Ramesh kept pushing case of foreign vaccines during Covid,” he tweeted.

This development came a day after Pfizer announced that it would expand the number of medicines and vaccines that it sells on a not-for-profit basis to the world’s poorest countries.