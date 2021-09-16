Their official meeting or reunion took place on Monday (13 September) in Texas, but the two had earlier met at the border last week. They met each other after communicating on social media.

In a heart-warming case, a teenager from Florida reunited with her mother 14 years after she was allegedly abducted. Earlier this month, a teenager identified as Jacqueline Hernandez, 19, came in contact with her mother Angelica Vences-Salgado over Facebook. Through social media, she informed her mother that she was currently living in Mexico.

According to BBC, Jacqueline’s father, Pablo Hernandez had abducted the girl on 22 December, 2007 from her home in Clermont. Following this, the mother reported a missing case, and a warrant for kidnapping was also issued. But as the authorities suspected that the father and daughter had travelled to Mexico and moved out from Florida, the case was almost closed.

It was until 2 September when the mother informed the Clermont Police Department (CPD) that she contacted a girl who claimed to be her lost daughter - Jacqueline. They also revealed that the girl has asked her to meet at the point of entry to the US in Laredo, Texas on 10 September.

Over this tip, the police forces in Florida and Texas laid out a plan to capture the meeting and verify Jacqueline’s identity. Following the meeting between the mother and daughter, authorities verified documents provided by the agencies involved. Finally, they concluded that the woman from Mexico was the missing daughter of Angelica.

Soon after the Clermont police shared this post on their social media handle, users expressed their love and concern to the mother and daughter.