Danish centre-left opposition set to take power, exit polls suggest

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's opposition parties led by the Social Democrats look set to oust the ruling Liberal Party and its centre-right alliance, two exit polls after Wednesday's election suggested.

The bloc of opposition parties spanning from the centre-left Social Democrats to the Red-Green Alliance were ahead with 95 seats compared with 80 seats for the ruling Liberal Party and the parties on the right-wing, an exit poll from broadcaster TV2 showed.

The nationalist Danish People's Party, which supports Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen's minority government, took a big blow and lost more than half of its voters compared with the 2015 election.

An exit poll from broadcaster DR showed a similar trend.

The group that ends up with more parliamentarians usually gets the first opportunity to form a government.

Social Democratic leader Mette Frederiksen's promise to increase welfare spending after years of austerity along with her tougher stance on immigration had gone down well with voters in opinion polls ahead of the vote.

The Social Democrats would remain the biggest party, although both exit polls showed a decline in support compared with the 2015 vote.

Building a coalition might prove difficult as Frederiksen will need to combine her own party's tougher immigration policies with the softer stance of most parties on the left.

Greenland and the Faroe Islands, which are part of the Kingdom of Denmark with wide autonomy, each have two seats in parliament, but were not part of the exit polls.

