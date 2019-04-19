Daniel Pearl killing: Two Pakistan Taliban militants arrested by counter-terrorism officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar: Two Pakistan Taliban militants have been arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl and several terror-related activities in the country, officials said on Friday.

The Counter-Terrorism Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Manshera district said they are the most dreaded terrorists of the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Azeem Jan and Muhammad Anwar were arrested during an intelligence-based operation, officials said.

They were involved in the kidnapping and killing of American journalist Pearl in 2002.

Pearl, who was the South Asia Bureau Chief of The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and later beheaded by terrorists in Pakistan.

Azeem, an active member of the TTP Karachi, TTP Swat and Shagla districts, was a trained terrorist and a suicide bombing trainer who supplied trained suicide bombers to the TTP, they said, adding that he was also the chief of financial affairs of TTP Miranshah.

He was also involved in the terrorist attack on the French embassy staff in Karachi and provided suicide bombers for an attack on former president General Pervez Musharaf.

Anwar, who was trained in Khbyer, was the mastermind behind the attack on Daewoo Bus terminal Peshawar in which two policemen were killed.

