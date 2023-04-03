Dangers of 'Danger Tourism': Once evacuated pro-Taliban British traveller returns to Afghanistan, now arrested

London: The ‘danger tourist’ of Britain who is being held by the Taliban, travelled to Afghanistan to ‘find himself’ even after being evacuated once by the British army during ‘Kabul Airlift’, his mother has revealed after a conversation with him for the first since January 11, the day he was detained.

According to reports, the Taliban also arrested Kevin Cornwell, a doctor, and an unnamed hotel manager in addition to 23-year-old Miles Routledge.

Routledge is a self-styled ‘danger tourist’ who seeks thrill and has gone to many of the world’s riskiest nations.

As per reports, he visited Afghanistan in August 2021, despite the Taliban’s takeover. He attracted a lot of notice and scorn on social media.

He reportedly went there for a “holiday” and was caught up in the chaos of the Taliban takeover. Later, he returned to the country after being evacuated by British armed forces during the Kabul airlift, after that he travelled again. It is not known how long Routledge has been held for.

Concerned family members are agitating for the group’s release while they are presently being detained for questioning.

Suella Braverman, the home secretary, declared on Sunday morning that the Taliban and the government are “in negotiations.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman on Sunday said that “anyone travelling to dangerous areas of the globe should take the utmost caution.

“If they are going to do that, they should follow the Foreign Office’s travel guidance at all times.

“If there are threats to people’s safety, the UK Government will take whatever steps are necessary to make sure they are safe if they are British citizens overseas,” she said.

“And to make sure that people’s safety is maintained, the government is negotiating diligently,” she added.

Meanwhile, Routledge’s mother told Sky News. “It is so worrying. I just want help to find out what has happened to him and make sure he is OK,” she said.

“If he is being treated well that is good to hear, as long as he is being well treated. If I can get a message to those who are holding him, I just want to ask them to tell him he has my love and support.”

Mrs. Routledge added that she had not been contacted by anyone from the Foreign Office and is “desperate” to know Miles is safe.

“I don’t know who is holding him or where he is,” she added.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: “We are working hard to secure consular contact with British nationals detained in Afghanistan and we are supporting families.”

After being called an “idiot” for needing to be evacuated when Afghanistan returned to the control of the Taliban, Miles’ heartbroken mother claimed that his passion of travel led him to return to the country.

“He continues to travel because he enjoys it; he is still young and is only now, after finishing university, beginning to find himself. She said, “I just want him to be secure”.

Taliban government however claims, the trio of guys engaged in “suspicious activities.”

Meanwhile, Scott Richards, CEO, Presidium Network, a British nonprofit organisation that works in conflict zones said in a statement, “We can confirm that the men have spoken with family, that the conversation was natural, and that they are being treated fairly, who is helping Mr. Cornwell’s family and the hotel manager.

“The families were able to speak to them for around two minutes and they could speak freely. It was clearly an important and emotional call and represents tremendous progress in the situation,” he said, adding the details of those calls are private.

“The relief Kevin’s family expressed after hearing his voice for the first time in three months, not knowing if he was well, brought a sense of peace and gave them hope that this situation will be resolved soon.'”