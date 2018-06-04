You are here:
Dallas shooting: 5 injured as gunman on moped opens fire at football game

World AP Jun 04, 2018 20:51:12 IST

Dallas: Police say five people were shot and wounded, including two women who are seriously hurt, when a man drove a moped onto a football field in Dallas and opened fire on spectators as a game was being played.

Representative image. AFP

Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said in a statement Monday that several people in the crowd returned fire at the unidentified man Sunday evening.

Mitchell says two women are in critical condition and another woman and two men are in stable condition.

It's not clear if the suspect is among the injured. Police said in the statement that no suspects have been identified. Police have released no information on the gunman's motive.


