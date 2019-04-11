Dalai Lama nears full recovery from chest infection; unclear when he will be discharged from Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has “more or less fully recovered” from a chest infection, his press secretary told Reuters on Thursday, but added it was not clear when he would be discharged from hospital.

The 83-year-old Nobel peace laureate, who fled to India in early 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule, was admitted to hospital in the capital this week.

"His Holiness is much better now," Tseten Samdup Chhoekyapa told Reuters. “He is more or less fully recovered. But, of course, the treatment and his medication will continue for a few days more.”

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.