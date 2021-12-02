Those in search of a career and job will see growth in the coming days as Luna's power will shine bright on some of you. So, be patient and don’t rush with choices but make them wisely as they come.

The daily horoscope is here for you. Under Thursday’s skies, as Scorpio, Mars and Moon meet, they will open up ways to improve your life and lifestyle. Most of the zodiac signs on this day are sure to get lucky when it comes to dating or personal relationships.

Those in search of a career and job will see growth in the coming days as Luna's power will shine bright on some of you. So, be patient and don’t rush with choices but make them wisely as they come.

Check your horoscope for today:

ARIES (21 March to 19 April):

For Aries, Thursday’s skies will work towards refreshing your mind and inciting you into action on growth and development. It's an ideal day to open up concerning intimate relationships or collaborating with business partners. However, beware of being overly brazen and bold as things might not always be in your favour. During the day, the Luna will meet up with Venus where it will manage and soften any residual tensions.

TAURUS (20 April - 20 May):

People with this zodiac sign should make some strong decisions in the relationship department. Under Thursday's skies, Scorpio and Mars will encourage you to take action or open up on behalf of nagging partnership narratives, as this needs more attention. If you are single or even committed, always aim to speak the truth. By the later part of the day, Luna’s link with Venus will make things smooth over any ruffled problems or issues.

GEMINI (21 May- 20 June):

It is very easy for Geminis to get swept up into their mental world, so now is the right opportunity for you to put in all the effort and work hard while others have their fun. The day is perfect for you to reconnect with your body through exercise and healthy eating. Throughout the day, Scorpio will try to spend time with Mars, which will make it easy to take action and work on the pent-up energy.

CANCER (21 June 21- 22 June):

For Cancers, an unexpected break in your schedule will give you additional time to understand things better. Also, don’t be surprised if you are calling the shots today as it's your day so make the most of it. Under Thursday’s skies, Scorpio will unite with Mars that will make decisive choices as well as move forward with long-standing plans that need a push. This union of planets and signs will also bring out special moments on the creative or romantic front. As the day proceeds, Luna’s celebration with Venus considerably will soften the vibe hence making it an ideal date night.

LEO (23 July 23- 22 August):

If today, you feel like you're deeper in thoughts than you want to be, then try to extricate yourself as it will lead you nowhere. As the moon wades through Scorpio, it will increase your latent frustrations around home and family issues. So, just be mindful of using your force with this energy! However, Luna’s connection with Venus will make it easy, to smooth things after being done.

VIRGO (23 August-22 September):

Virgos need to be mindful of their tongues today as it might hurt or break people. Also, it will be very easy for them to go from 0 to 100 when it comes to their temper so be careful and don’t say things without a second thought. Furthermore, Scorpio and Mars will create an excess of energy that will make it an ideal day for action-taking and making decisive choices. In the later part of the day, the moon’s connection with Venus will work on intensifying romantic feelings and softening stress.

LIBRA (23 September-22 October):

It’s the right time to get down into action today, so sit straight and think up on a smart plan. If any work projects or ideas that have been left untouched, go back to it and finish it today as it needs attention. Under Thursday’s skies, Scorpio will get into a heated conjunction with Mars that is likely to rile up frustrations around money. So, be mindful of impulse spending! During the later part of the day, slow down and relax and it will help you in gathering energy.

SCORPIO (23 October-21 November): You are on the right track, when it concerns work or financial matters. So, be mindful of what you plan to do or what is your next step. Under Thursday's skies, the moon will meet up with Mars that will aim to activate your energy by working out or getting physical. However, Luna’s silent meeting with Venus will bring warm conversations into your orbit. So, when you get time, spend it with your close or loved ones.

SAGITTARIUS (22 November-21 December):

Get out in the world and see what you find. Don’t forget to be a natural explorer! Under Thursday’s skies, Sagittarians are likely to deal with issues that frustrate or irritate you. So, try your best to keep calm and compose as it will make you handle the situation wisely. The pairing between Scorpio and Mars, will prompt you to take action as it will reflect on your inner personality. During the later part of the day, Luna’s alignment with Venus will soften the blow and restore sweetness in relationship and family matters.

CAPRICORN (22 December- 19 January):

Under Thursday’s skies, Capricorns are ready to charge full steam hence filling the day with a strong need to make decisive choices. You will encounter frustrations concerning friends or community so be careful of lashing out or getting angry. However, the moon’s alignment with Venus will act as a soothing balm to looming irritations.

AQUARIUS (20 January- 18 February):

For Aquarius, this is the best time to go on a career front as nothing can stop your desire to move forward. Be it ambition or family plans, go forward with it. Under Thursday's skies, Scorpio will unite with Mars, helping in energizing and accomplishing goals that are likely to fire up tempers dealing with authority. However, Luna’s soothing visit with Venus will work on improving goals.

PISCES (19 February to 20 March):

People with this zodiac sign are ready to pull the trigger on some big plan that they are working on. Before making any big decision or plan, make sure you know which of your visions you’re looking into. As Scorpio unites with Mars, this will give you a welcome boost of energy and drive you out of any problem. However, Luna’s meeting with Venus will bring support through friends and community.