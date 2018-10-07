Daily Bulletin: IMD predicts heavy rain in parts of Kerala; Tanushree Dutta files police complaint ; Kavanaugh sworn-in to US Supreme Court; day's top stories

Heavy rains, thunderstorm predicted in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecasted heavy rains in isolated places across Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep, as well as over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka. The IMD also predicted that a thunderstorm with lightning and strong winds might occur in some places over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and south of Karnataka.

Tanushree Dutta files complaint with Mumbai Police against Nana Patekar and Ganesh Acharya

Bollywood actor Tanushree Dutta, who has accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her on a film set in 2008, filed an official police complaint in Mumbai on Saturday. In the complaint, Dutta also named choreographer Ganesh Acharya, whom she had accused of being an accomplice in the incident involved. The matter, if not resolved with "adequate action", will be taken to the high court, her lawyer told ANI.

Naval Commander Abhilash Tomy reaches India

Golden Globe Race (GGR) participant and Indian naval officer Commander Abhilash Tomy, who was under medical observation at Ile Amsterdam, was brought to Visakhapatnam safely onboard INS Satpura on Saturday. The naval officer has now been shifted to INHS Kalyani, the naval hospital of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) for observation and medical assistance as required.

Brett Kavanaugh sworn-in as US Supreme Court judge

The US Senate on Saturday confirmed President Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh in the closest such vote in more than a century. The Senate voted 50-48 to approve Kavanaugh for the position of a Supreme Court justice amid controversy over sexual abuse allegations levelled against him. He was sworn-in later even as protests against him continued in Washington.

Liverpool takes on Manchester City in Premier League clash for top position: League leaders Manchester City travel to Anfield to face title rivals Liverpool with both sides levelled on the points table. Liverpool is favourite to win the clash given their excellent home record in 2018 as well as their recent record against City. Pep Guardiola's City had faced Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool four times in the last season but won only once.