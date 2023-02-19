Czech president-elect warns against such Ukrainian victory which would ruin Russia

New Delhi: Former NATO general Peter Pavel, who won the Czech presidential election in January 2023 and is due to take office in March, believes that the West should be careful in seeking to defeat Russia in order to avoid undesirable scenarios of such a defeat, reported European Pravda.

Pavel’s remarks came after Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that regaining control over Crimea and punishing Russia on an international level is the only path available.

“It might lead to Russia’s collapse… If Russia collapses, we might have more problems, we will not have anyone to negotiate disarmament with,” he was quoted by European Pravda as saying.

Earlier on Saturday, French President Emmanuel Macron said he does not want to see Russia crushed by a defeat in Ukraine.

Speaking to French media, Mr Macron said “I want Russia to be defeated in Ukraine, and I want Ukraine to be able to defend its position,” he said.

But he hit out against those who he said wanted to extend the war to Russia itself in a bid to “crush” the nation.

The comments came as world leaders gathered at the Munich Security Conference, which saw promises to speed up the supply of weapons to Kyiv and impose stricter sanctions on Moscow.

