Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Havells
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Czech PM Babis wins vote of confidence for new Cabinet

World Reuters Jul 12, 2018 07:05:44 IST

Czech PM Babis wins vote of confidence for new Cabinet

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech lower house of parliament gave its backing early on Thursday for a new, centre-left minority Cabinet led by billionaire Andrej Babis, ending his nearly nine-month struggle to secure a parliamentary majority, an unofficial vote count showed.

The government, combining Babis' ANO party and the Social Democrats, relied for support in the vote on the Communist Party, giving it a say in forming the cabinet for the first time since the fall of Communism in former Czechoslovakia in 1989.

(Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova and Jan Lopatka; Editing by Leslie Adler)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jul 12, 2018 07:05 AM

Also Watch

Firstpost in Russia: Moscow to St. Petersburg, on a free World Cup train
  • Monday, July 2, 2018 Social Media Star: Richa Chadha, Kunal Kamra talk about their political views, and why they speak their mind
  • Tuesday, June 26, 2018 It's A Wrap: Swara Bhasker talks about Veere Di Wedding and Twitter trolls, in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Tuesday, June 19, 2018 Rahul Gandhi turns 48: Congress chief, who once said 'power is poison', should focus on party rather than on 'hate Modi' mission
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
Belgium
:
England
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
France
:
Croatia



90’s style photo filters | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores