Cyclone Titli: N Chandrababu Naidu writes to Rajnath Singh, seeks Rs 1,200 crore aid for Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written two letters to Union home minister Rajnath Singh related to Cyclone Titli and the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, respectively.

In one of the letters, Naidu has sought an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore for Andhra Pradesh that is reeling under the impact of Cyclone Titli, while in the other, the chief minister has sought the home minister's intervention in issues including that of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, at the earliest.

In the letter written regarding Cyclone Titli, Naidu said "The relief operations are going on a war footing basis and so far we have spent Rs 500 crore. The state government requires immediate assistance from the central government to continue the relief operations. I have already requested the Prime Minister of India to release interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore so as to enable the state government to come to the rescue of the people affected by the devastating cyclone."

On 13 October, Naidu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to release an interim relief of Rs 1,200 crore in the wake of damages caused to life, property, and infrastructure in the state due to Cyclone Titli.

Furthermore, Naidu sought financial relief saying that the devastating cyclone, which hit North Coastal Andhra Pradesh on 11 October, has badly damaged the infrastructure and derailed normal life in the region especially in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts of the state.

Meanwhile, Naidu, in another letter, expressed concerns over the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"It is a matter of great concern that though four and half years have nearly elapsed after the state was divided, there are many issues which could have been resolved but are pending till now. In spite of the best efforts made by the state government for early resolution the following disputes are still pending resolution – Special Category Status, Polavaram Project, Bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan, Increase of seats in Andhra Pradesh state legislative Assembly, release of balance resource gap funds of 201-15, establishment new railway zone, establishment of cracker and petroleum complex in Kakinada, and others," the letter read.