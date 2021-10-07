Cyclone Shaheen toll in Oman rises to 14; two bodies of fishermen found in Iran
Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman
Dubai: The death toll from Cyclone Shaheen that crashed through Oman rose Thursday to 14 after the sultanate found the body of someone missing since the storm.
Omani state television made the announcement, raising the total number of dead in the country to 12.
In Iran, authorities have found the bodies of two fishermen killed in the storm. Others remain missing.
Shaheen made landfall Sunday with winds reaching up to 150 kph (93 mph). The storm quickly lost power and was downgraded, but it caused flooding and damage across Oman, a country on the eastern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.
A cyclone is the same as a hurricane or a typhoon; their names only change because of their location. Hurricanes are spawned east of the international date line. Typhoons develop west of the line. They are known as cyclones in the Indian Ocean and Australia.
also read
Diana's London flat before she became princess gets Blue Plaque recognition
The Blue Plaque scheme, run by the English Heritage charity, honours notable people and organisations who were connected with particular buildings across London
'AUKUS complements Quad': Australian prime minister Morrison lauds India's warm embrace
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison said Quad is a practical partnership of like-minded democracies and economies coming together to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and deal with some of the world's biggest challenges
Greta Thunberg chides leaders for 'blah, blah, blah' speeches on climate change while failing to meet funding pledges
Thunberg optimistically said it wasn't too late to reverse climate trends. But she has clearly heard enough from leaders, whom she said have been talking for 30 years