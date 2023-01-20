CYCLONE – I: India, Egypt special forces hold joint exercise in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

New Delhi: With a focus to share professional skills and experiences on special combat operations, a joint exercise named ‘CYCLONE – I’ is underway between Indian and Egyptian Special Forces in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer.

The first ever joint exercise between the special forces of the Indian Army and the Egyptian Army named “Exercise Cyclone-I” is considered important as it aims to boost defence co-operation between the two nations.

Exercise “Cyclone – I” is the first exercise of its kind bringing the special forces of both the nations on a common platform. The 14 days long exercise will focus on sharing professional skills and interoperability of Special Forces in desert terrain while undertaking counter terrorism, reconnaissance, raids and other special operations.

“Cyclone – I” is the first exercise of its kind bringing the special forces of both the nations on a common platform. The exercise will engage both the contingents to advance special forces skills such as sniping, combat free fall, reconnaissance, surveillance & target designation, sharing of information on weapons, equipment, innovations, tactics, techniques & procedures.

The participants would also undertake joint planning and drills for special forces operations in a mechanised warfare setting as well as surgical strikes on terrorist camps / hideouts to include sniping of high value targets.

The joint exercise is expected to provide an insight into the culture and ethos of both armies thereby fostering military cooperation and interoperability to further strengthen the diplomatic relations between India and Egypt.