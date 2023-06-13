Cyclone Biparjoy LIVE Updates: No passenger trains currently operating in Saurashtra-Kutch region

Auto refresh feeds

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendrabhai Modi received details regarding the status of Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat and the preparedness of the system through a telephonic conversation. He assured to provide all possible help to Gujarat in this situation of disaster," the Gujarat CM said in a tweet.

In order to discuss the situation and preparations for the coming Cyclone Biparjoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday.

According to the NCS, the earthquake took place at a depth of 106 km and at 3:23 am Indian Standard Time (IST).

Tuesday's quake in Tibet's Xizang area had a magnitude of 4.3, according to a tweet from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to authorities, the Bandipora Police, in collaboration with the 13 Rashtriya Rifles and the 45Bn Central Reserve Police Force, apprehended a LeT terrorist member in Baharabad Hajin.

Bandipora Police, in collaboration with the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), detained a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associate on Tuesday.

According to a city official, a Navy chopper was dispatched around 8:20 p.m., and a search effort is underway. According to a defence spokeswoman, dive teams are on standby but are not being deployed owing to unfavourable sea conditions.

Four boys, ages 12 to 16, are believed to have perished after venturing into the turbulent surf at Juhu in Mumbai on Monday, while a buddy was saved, according to officials.

The situation was complicated as other vessels were still travelling on the river, Kobzev said. "In addition, there are settlements downstream."

The damaged container was carrying 138 metric tonnes of petrol, according to the governor, Igor Kobzev, who added that investigators were attempting to determine how much wound up in the Lena.

The province's governor declared a state of emergency surrounding the area where two fuel tankers crashed on the Lena River in southern Russia's Irkutsk region, destroying a container and pouring petrol into the river, early Tuesday.

BTS fans from all around the world have been celebrating the group's tenth anniversary. While some fans congregated in Seoul to celebrate the K-pop band's special day, others resorted to Twitter to show their love for BTS with touching notes.

Even though the band is on sabbatical and two of its members are now serving in the military, many of the band's ardent international fans, known as "ARMY," gathered in Seoul this week.

They've set 25 Guinness World Records, garnered two GRAMMY nominations, and released four number-one albums faster than any other band since the Beatles.

On June 13, 2023, BTS turns ten. Since its debut in 2013, the K-pop music phenomenon has achieved its apex.

In an interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah stated about Vijay, "I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen."

Tamannaah Bhatia has finally admitted to being in a relationship with Vijay Varma. Tamannaah recently stated that Vijay is "a person who I care deeply about, and he's my happy place." She also stated that on the set of their Netflix anthology Lust Stories 2, sparks flew.

The Nuggets were once again paced by Jokic, the Serbian big man posting a double-double of 28 points and 16 rebounds, while Michael Porter Jr. chipped in with 16 points and 13 boards.

The Nuggets broke a 47-year title drought by winning the best-of-seven series 4-1 in front of a rowdy maximum crowd at Ball Arena.

The Denver Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat 94-89 on Monday, bringing the Mile High City its first NBA title. Nikola Jokic led the way with 28 points.

The United States Central Command said late Monday that a helicopter incident in northeastern Syria on Sunday resulted in varied degrees of injury to 22 service members.

According to the US Central Command, 22 service men were injured in a helicopter crash in Syria.

Sravani, the scientist of Hyderabad Meteorological Centre said, "Thundershowers are going on in entire Telangana. Seeing that there is a trough present in South Chhattisgarh. For the last 24 hours, the southwesterly and northwesterly winds are prevailing in the entire state. It is going to prevail for the next 24 hours, especially in the northern part of the state. In the Southern part, the westerlies are prevailing."

Heat wave conditions are expected to last two days in Telangana and one day in Andhra Pradesh, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) experts on Monday.

Russian air strikes hit several buildings in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, leaving "dead and wounded", local authorities said as drone and missile attacks were reported in Kyiv and other cities.

"A five-story building got destroyed. According to initial reports, three of its residents died. 25 people were injured," Serhiy Lysak said on Telegram, adding there were "still people under the rubble".

Three people were killed and 25 wounded in a Russian missile strike on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih early Tuesday, the regional governor said.

"All parties have been invited to the meeting. There will be discussions on the law and order situation. We will also listen to their grievances and suggestions," the official said. The BJP asserted that the all-party meeting would bear no fruit, while the CPI(M) questioned the "purpose" of calling it when there are only two days left for filing nominations.

West Bengal's State Election Commission (SEC) will meet on Tuesday to hear the requests and concerns of all political parties about the July 8 panchayat elections and to examine the peace and order situation, according to a top poll official. SEC Rajiva Sinha will preside over the meeting.

Dorsey made these claims in an interview with the YouTube channel Breaking Points on June 12. Mr Dorsey was asked about the challenges he faced as CEO of Twitter from foreign governments throughout the interview.

According to former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, the Indian government made multiple demands of Twitter pertaining to farmer demonstrations and journalists critical of the Centre and then followed up by applying pressure and threatening to raid Twitter personnel. In response, the Centre termed the claims an "outright lie," adding that Twitter was a chronic violation under Dorsey.

The purpose of the tour is to promote South Korea's candidature to host the exhibition. The host country for the 2030 Expo will be chosen in November.

He will also attend a meeting of the Bureau International Expositions (BIE), the Expo 2030 organiser.

Yoon will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on his visit to Paris on 20 and 21, according to Yoon's deputy national security advisor, Kim Tae-hyo.

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean President, will travel France and Vietnam next week and meet with leaders from both countries, Yoon's office announced on Tuesday.

The class 11 results will be announced online by the board. Candidates must go to the official website and input their class 11 roll number in the result link to view their results. According to sources, the results will be released at 2 pm.

The Jharkhand Academic Council is scheduled to announce the Jharkhand Board class 11 results soon. The Jharkhand board class 11 results are anticipated today, 13 June 2023, according to local media. Official confirmation from government officials is anticipated. This year, about 3.5 lakh students took the examinations, which were held from 17 April to 19 April 2023.

Seven years later, it’s about Rocky and Rani, and maybe it’s time to move on from Ayan and Alizeh. So what to expect from Singh and Bhatt, and the film overall? In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Johar said about the film in 2022, “This is a family love story. It’s about family, the importance of family, it’s about love adapting to family. It’s a love story that actually tells you how important family is for a relationship to truly nurture.”

Karan Johar embarks (wait, has already embarked) to make his seventh directorial. It’s called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt. Johar has blended romance, style, sass, and humor into the narratives of his films since his debut Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which turns silver this year. His last, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was about a man who would just refuse to take a no from the girl who doesn’t love him back.

He said that today, India has a decisive government and political stability.

“The new appointees will carry the goal of making India into a developed country in the next 25 years,” said the Prime Minister while addressing the new appointees.

Congratulating the new recruits, PM Modi said “this is a very crucial period for those stepping into governmental roles as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal’ has started.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday distributed as many as 70,000 appointment letters to youth as part of the government’s ‘Rozgar Mela’ initiative, calling it a new identity of the BJP-led NDA government.

Even though the trial allotment for the merit quota has already been made public, candidates can examine their trial allocation results through the candidate login SWS window.

When the allocation result becomes available, students will be able to get it.

Today, June 13, 2023, at 4 PM, the HSCAP Plus One Trial Allotment 2023 Result will be released. The Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala will publish the Plus One or Class Eleven Admissions Trial Allotment Results on the official website, hscap.kerala.gov.in.

The move was made in response to a May 31 order issued by the NIA court in Delhi.

In connection with a terror funding investigation, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached a residential property belonging to Hurriyat Conference chairman Mohammad Akbar Khanday alias Ayaz Akbar in the Maloora region of the city on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a veiled shot on Tuesday at dynastic political parties that have long been a shelter for corruption. Without naming names, the PM went for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav.

A Mumbai court has acquitted two of the suspects in the Best Bakery case, Harshad Raoji Bhai Solanki and Mafat Manilal Gohil. The case involves a bakery in Vadodara that was set on fire by a crowd during the 2002 Gujarat riots, which killed 14 people.

Two of the suspects in the Best Bakery case have been acquitted by a Mumbai court.

On Tuesday about 1:35 p.m., a magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocked Doda in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the National Centre for Seismology, tremors were also reported in Delhi and other regions of north India.

According to a source at state-owned marketer SOMO, Iraq produced 3.955 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil in May, up 17,000 bpd from April. According to SOMO, Iraq's May output was 265,000 bpd below its OPEC+ limit after extra voluntary cutbacks were included.

UP's Ghaziabad court sends accused Shahnawaz Khan to 14-day judicial custody. He has been arrested in an alleged online gaming and religious conversion racket. pic.twitter.com/fcc8M9o9YW

The raids are being carried out at Balaji's premises in state capital Chennai and his native Karur. Besides these, ED officials also searched the house of a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) lorry contractor in Erode district. State-run TASMAC is the retailer of liquor in Tamil Nadu.

The minister, a DMK strongman from Karur district, said he was not aware of what the officials had come searching for at his premises and assured to extend total cooperation in the probe.

Balaji's office room at the Secretariat here was among the locations raided by the ED officials.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted searches against Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji and some others as part of a money laundering investigation and held multi-city searches, official sources said.

VIDEO | "No passenger trains are currently operating in the Saurashtra-Kutch region. In total, 69 trains have been cancelled and 55 trains have either been short-terminated or short-originated," says Sumit Thakur, CPRO, Western Railways on #CycloneBiparjoy . pic.twitter.com/KenIHGi3a6

"The accident took place at 1pm during inspection work. The workers were shifted to the occupational health centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment," the statement said.

"We are saddened to report an accident at the BFPP2 power plant due to escape of steam at Tata Steel Meramandali Works in Dhenkanal, Odisha," Tata Steel said in the statement.

Few workers at Tata Steel Ltd's plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal were "affected", the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke by phone with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday on the state and readiness for Cyclone Biparjoy.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi presided over a high-level conference to assess the preparedness of the Centre’s and Gujarat’s ministries/agencies to cope with the situation.

According to the official statement, the Prime Minister directed senior officers to take every possible precaution to ensure that the State Government safely evacuates people living in vulnerable areas and that all essential services such as power, telecommunications, health, drinking water, and so on are maintained and restored as soon as possible if they are damaged.

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to cross Saurashtra and Kutch between Mandvi (Gujarat) and Karachi (Pakistan) near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by noon on June 15 as a very severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125-135 kmph gusting to 145 kmph.

Later that day, the India Meteorological Department announced that Cyclone Biparjoy will make landfall near Gujarat’s Jakhau Port as a ‘Very Severe Cyclonic Storm’ on June 15.

“ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) #Biparjoy weakened into VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm) and lay at 23.30 IST, about 310km SW of Porbandar, 320km SW of Devbhumi Dwarka, 380km SSW of Jakhau Port. To cross near Jakhau Port (Gujarat) by the evening of 15th June as VSCS,” IMD said in a tweet.

Union Home Ministry also released an advisory and advised total suspension of fishing operations over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea and northeast Arabian Sea till June 15 in the wake of extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Biparjoy’.

In an advisory on Monday, the ministry asked Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments to keep a close watch on the situation in the wake of the severe cyclonic storm and take appropriate precautionary measures. It called for judicious regulation of offshore and onshore activities.

