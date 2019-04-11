Customs union with EU wouldn't work for Britain, foreign minister Hunt says

LONDON (Reuters) - A customs union with the European Union would not work for Britain's economy if it restricted its ability to influence trade policy and strike deals independently, foreign minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday.

"A customs union would not work for a large economy the size of the UK ... I don't think it's the right solution," Hunt told ITV's Peston programme, adding he did not know if talks with the opposition party Labour Party, which backs a customs union, would solve the Brexit impasse.

