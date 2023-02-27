Customer complaint leads to discovery of massive cockroach infestation at Florida restaurant

Food hygiene and quality continue to remain a priority for restaurants across the globe in order to ensure their customers’ well-being and maintain their own reputation. However, there are several instances when restaurants go careless particularly about ‘quality’, thus creating blunders on the tables. One such instance was recently witnessed at a US restaurant where a sudden inspection led to the discovery of not one but 20 cockroaches in the kitchen. Notably, this happened at the ‘Slim Chickens’ restaurant in Florida’s Pensacola where a couple went for their lunch, only to find a cockroach in their food. The customer identified as Haile Kirkland took to her Facebook post and shared the incident.

As stated in her post, Haile visited the restaurant with her husband and ordered two “Hungry Meals” for both of them. While they started enjoying the food initially, an unpleasant surprise came their way after Haile’s husband found a dead cockroach in the side of the tender chicken. They immediately contacted the authorities but didn’t get much response.

It was then that she shared the incident on Facebook, catching the attention of people, the restaurant itself, and also the Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

While the restaurant owner immediately contacted her to apologise for the mistake and further offered a refund along with gift cards, a team of DBPR also visited the restaurant for inspection and were taken aback by another surprise.

Know what happened next

As reported by the WEAR, following the inspection, the team was shocked to find nearly 20 dead cockroaches in the restaurant’s kitchen. Acting upon the same, the restaurant claimed to have contacted pest control to remedy the situation.

Later, a follow-up inspection found no violations, and the outlet reported further. “My team was immediately made aware of the complaint, and we responded swiftly to ensure all health & safety precautions were evaluated,” the restaurant said.

Meanwhile, Kirkland while speaking about whether she would visit the restaurant again said that it will take time to gain the trust back.

