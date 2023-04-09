'Cursed Russian attacks' kill two civilians in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia
Authorities from Ukraine's State Emergency Service said that a 46-year-old woman, believed to be the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled out from the wreckage of the attack and sustained injuries
Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine: A Russian attack on a residential building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia killed a 50-year-old man and his 11-year-old daughter on Sunday.
Authorities from Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said that a 46-year-old woman, believed to be the wife and mother of the victims, was pulled out from the wreckage of the attack and sustained injuries.
Anatoliy Kurtev, City council secretary, said that two Russian missiles struck down one residential building and damaged dozens of others during the overnight strike.
“The cursed Russian terrorists attacked Zaporizhzhia again and lost human lives,” he wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The attack is the latest in the series of offensives launched against Ukrainian civilians as the Russian war on Ukraine drags on for a second year.
Earlier today, more than 30 kids were finally reunited with their families after a month-long operation to bring them back home.
Testimonies from the rescued children highlight the hardships faced by them as they were held in Russia against their will. A 13-year-old girl named Dasha Rakk said that she and her twin sister had to overstay in a holiday camp in Crimea, as per the instructions of some Russian officials, after they fled from the now-occupied city of Kherson.
With inputs from agencies
