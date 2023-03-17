Months after launching its AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence research company OpenAI has now unveiled its new AI model. Just like ChatGPT, GPT-4 which promises to be more powerful and disruptive has already started making headlines for even more creative and accurate responses. With users busy trying out the new chatbot by posing a slew of unique questions, Twitter continues to remain abuzz with posts showing people’s questions and the chatbot’s responses. Speaking of which, one such unique set of question and answer is now going viral where a person simply asked GPT-4 for a solution to “how humans can get along.”

Taking to Twitter, a user going by the name of YourPOP shared the screenshot of the answer that the chatbot gave in response. To his question that asked, “How can we as humans all just get along?”, GPT-4 noted that it is an “AI language model” and said that it can offer some “general thoughts” on how humans can get along with one another.

“One of the most important things we can do to get along with others is to cultivate empathy and understanding. This means taking the time to listen to others’ perspectives, recognizing their experiences and emotions, and striving to see the world from their point of view. We can also work to be more accepting and tolerant of differences, recognizing that diversity is a strength and that everyone has something valuable to contribute,” it further added.

The user in his caption wrote, “In other news, I just subscribed to Chat GPT PLUS to give GPT-4 a try. The first question I asked was || How can we as humans all just get along? Praying for humanity.”

The post has so far amassed over 7,000 views alongwith a lot of likes and reactions from users.

About GPT-4

Launched on 14 March 2023, GPT-4 which is said to be the successor to GPT-3 is a computer interface that one can converse with. It stands for “generative pre-trained transformer 4” which is the fourth version of OpenAI’s software.

The newly-developed model has the capability to generate text that closely resembles human speech.

