Cult leader who claims to be prophet marries own teen daughter, has 20 wives

New York: An Arizona cult leader has been accused of marrying his own daughter, apart from 19 other women, including one as young as nine.

As per latest reports, FBI documents have revealed that US-based 46-year-old Samuel Rappylee Batemen, the leader of a small group of polygamist Mormons, after assuming control of around 50 followers in 2019, began to proclaim he was a prophet.

The leader of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), had declared his intention to marry his own teen daughter, after assuming control, an FBI affidavit, as seen by the Salt Lake Tribune, revealed.

As per a report by Metro.co.uk, in a series of allegations outlined by the FBI, Bateman married up to 20 women – a number of whom are minors, under the age of 15. He forced them to engage in sickening acts of incest, paedophilic group sex and child sex trafficking.

In a shocking revelation, documents state that Bateman instructed three of his male followers to have sex with his daughters, one of whom was just 12, while he watched.

The reports add that Bateman allegedly claimed the girls had sacrificed their virtue for the Lord, adding, “God will fix their bodies and put the membrane back in their body.”

Bateman got caught when in September this year, he was arrested by local police, while transporting underage girls across state lines. He was initially stopped after a state trooper saw children’s fingers moving in the gap of the rear trailer door.

As per local media, there were two women and two girls under the age of 15 in his SUV. The trailer had three girls between the ages of 11 and 14.

Bateman was subsequently arrested and charged locally with three counts of child abuse, although he later posted bail and was released.

However, he was arrested once again by federal agents who charged him with three counts of destroying records after he asked followers to destroy communications sent through an encrypted private messaging system.

The FBI has since then conducted a number of raids on Bateman’s two homes and placed nine girls into protective custody. Meanwhile, US Magistrate Judge Camille Bibles ordered that Bateman remain behind bars while the case is processed through the courts.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.