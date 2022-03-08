Croatian freediver Vitomir Maričić breaks record for longest underwater walk in single breath

Freediver Vitomir Maričić traversed a distance of 351 feet and 0.5 inches (107 metres) in 3 minutes 6 seconds at the bottom of the pool. He also had a weight in his arms which refrained him from floating upward

No one can walk on the surface of water, but how about walking under it? Freediver Vitomir Maričić from Croatia has set a new Guinness World Record by walking 107 meters underwater in a single breath.

According to the Guinness World Record website, freediver Vitomir Maričić traversed a distance of 351 feet and 0.5 inches (107 metres) in 3 minutes 6 seconds at the bottom of the pool. He also had a weight in his arms which refrained him from floating upward.

Maričić now proudly holds the world title of the longest underwater walk with one breath (male). He broke the earlier record of another Croatian freediver Boris Milosic, who had walked 96 metres (314 ft 11.5 in) underwater in March 2020.

The Croatian man attempted the longest underwater walk record in order to bring awareness to the research done around freediving by Thallassotherapia Opatija, a hospital in Croatia. The hospital specialises in the treatment of heart, lung and rheumatic diseases. He attempted the record-breaking underwater walk in the swimming pool of the same hospital on 17 September, 2021.

An incredible 107 m (351 ft 0.5 in) underwater walk with just one breath Congratulations to Croatia's Vitomir Maričić https://t.co/pi8KLqHFsF — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 6, 2022

According to Maričić, He didn't do much practice for the underwater walk because his freediving routines provide him enough breath-holding practice.

Vitomir Maričić is a professional freediver and a known face in Croatia. He won the Freediving World Championship in 2021 which was held in Belgrade. The freediver also clinched a gold and two bronze medals at the 2021 AIDA Freediving World Championship held in Limassol, Cyprus.

Maričić also uses his position for good causes such as raising awareness about ocean pollution and unethical shark hunting.

In India, a Chennai resident named Illayaram Sekar had earlier won the title of the ‘Most Rubik’s cubes solved underwater’. Reports suggest that had taken a little over two minutes to solve six Rubik's cubes underwater while holding his breath.

