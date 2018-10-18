Crime scene investigators leave Saudi consul's residence in Istanbul - live feed

ANKARA (Reuters) - A group of crime scene investigators left the Saudi consul general's residence in Istanbul after examining the premises on Wednesday, live footage from the scene showed.

Turkish investigators had searched the Saudi consulate for nine hours on Monday as part of the investigation into the case of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who disappeared after entering the consulate more than two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Yesim Dikmen; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by James Dalgleish)

