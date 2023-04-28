A new species of cube-shaped box jellyfish with 24 eyes has been found by a team of scientists from Hong Kong Baptist University in the Mai Po Nature Reserve. Led by Professor Qiu Jianwen, the researchers collected samples of the jellyfish from a brackish shrimp pond, known as “gei wai” in the reserve during the summers of 2020 to 2022.

The team identified the samples as a previously unknown species and named it Tripedalia maipoensis after the reserve where it was discovered. Professor Qiu Jianwen said, “We named the new species Tripedalia maipoensis to reflect its type locality-where the new species was first found.”

He further stated although it has only been found in Mai Po so far, the research team believes that it is also present in the surrounding waters of the Pearl River Estuary. This is because the gei wais are linked to the estuary by a tidal channel.

Similar to other box jellyfish, Tripedalia maipoensis possesses 24 eyes, which are evenly distributed among four groups. Each group consists of six eyes situated inside a sensory depression known as a rhopalium on either side of the jellyfish’s bell.

Among the eyes in each group, the scientists speculate that two possess lenses capable of forming images, while the remaining four can merely detect light.

As stated in a press release by the university, the box jellyfish, also known as Cubozoa in scientific terms, are part of the Cnidaria phylum and are named for their cube-shaped bodies. Although the Cubozoa class is relatively small within the cnidarian group, it includes some of the most dangerous venomous marine creatures that are commonly found in tropical waters.

At each of the four corners of the box jellyfish, there are three tentacles that can grow up to 10 cm in length. The jellyfish also has flat petal-shaped structures, known as Pedalia, located at the base of each tentacle that resembles boat paddles. When the jellyfish contracts its body, these structures enable it to generate powerful thrusts, allowing it to swim faster than other types of jellyfish.

The recently discovered Tripedalia maipoensis is a member of the Tripedaliidae family and is the fourth species of Tripedaliidae and the third species of the genus Tripedalia to be described globally. It has a body that is transparent and colourless, with an average length of 1.5 cm.

