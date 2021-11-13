COVID-19 cases rise again in Europe, fresh curbs imposed in countries; check details here

As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) recently, Europe (including Russia) has recorded a rise in deaths by 10 percent

Ahead of Christmas celebrations, Europe is witnessing a rise in the number of new coronavirus cases which is considered as an early indication of yet another wave. Hence, several European countries are imposing fresh curbs and lockdowns to control the spread of the deadly virus.

According to Reuters, Europe accounts for about half of the latest deaths and over half of the average 7-day infections all over the world. Hence, European countries including Austria and Germany are deciding or taking measures to control the virus.

As reported by the World Health Organization (WHO) recently, Europe (including Russia) has recorded a rise in deaths by 10 percent. Also, it was the only region to report an increase in cases by seven percent.

Check what European countries are doing to control the spread of coronavirus :

Germany: Free coronavirus tests will be reintroduced from today (Saturday) in the country. While, till March 2022, mandatory measures including maintenance of social distancing and wearing face masks will continue.

The Netherlands: From today, shops and restaurants will be closed early while a three-week partial lockdown will begin. Also, fans or viewers will not be allowed during sports events.

Italy: Starting from next month (1 December), a booster dose will be offered to citizens who are 40-years-old or above. For indoor venues, COVID-19 measures like face masks, social distancing, and vaccination are made compulsory.

Iceland: On 12 November, the country tightened COVID-19 curbs for the second time since the beginning of the month. From now on, sporting venues and swimming pools can operate at 75 percent capacity while only 50 people will be allowed to participate in public gatherings. Earlier, 500 people were allowed to be a part of such gatherings.

Austria: The country is yet to take a call on lockdown for the unvaccinated population. On Sunday, 14 November, the government is expected to make an announcement regarding the same.

Norway: While people aged 65 and above are already eligible for a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, people aged 18 and above too will be offered the dose. Also, municipalities are now allowed to use the ‘digital corona pass’ option.

Latvia: It is among the least vaccinated countries in Europe. Imposed in October, a four-week lockdown is already in place in Latvia.