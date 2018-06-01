You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Court orders arrest of suspect in plot to murder Russian journalist

World Reuters Jun 01, 2018 01:05:42 IST

Court orders arrest of suspect in plot to murder Russian journalist

KIEV (Reuters) - A Kiev court granted a request by prosecutors on Thursday to detain a suspect in what Ukrainian authorities say is a plot to murder Russian dissident Arkady Babchenko.

Borys Herman, the co-owner of a weapons manufacturer, appeared in court denying that there was ever any intent to kill Babchenko and saying that he had acted in Ukraine's interests.

Babchenko collaborated with the Ukrainian security services to fake his own assassination on Tuesday before reappearing at a press briefing about his own murder the next day.

(Reporting by Olena Vasina and Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by David Stamp)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 01, 2018 01:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap: Omerta star Rajkummar Rao in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Thursday, April 19, 2018 Watch: National-level skater and coach Dhwanit Rele trains and nurtures budding athletes
  • Monday, May 14, 2018 FOMO Episode 1: Google Assistant, This is America, Sonam's wedding & Global Warming
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores