The continuing coronavirus restrictions have prevented several people around the world from celebrating events such as weddings and anniversaries with their close family and friends. However, a couple got around the COVID-19 travel restrictions in USA and Canada by getting married at the border between the two countries.

Karen Mahoney and Brian Ray, residents of Cadyville, New York City, got engaged six months ago. The couple has known each other for 35 years. Both work as ski instructors and have been married previously. Both Ray and Mahoney wanted their families to attend their wedding on 25 September.

Mahoney’s parents and 96-year-old grandmother live in Canada. She wanted them to witness her big day and began planning any way that allowed her family to be present for her nuptials.

However, the wish seemed impossible to come true, as the pandemic had ceased all non-essential travel between the USA and Canada. While air travel between the two countries is possible, Mahoney’s grandmother was at increased risk of contracting the deadly virus, even though her family has been vaccinated.

Finally, the couple decided to get married on the US-Canada border. The wedding took place at a spot where the border crossing resembles a meadow, as per CNN. There were no fences in the way of the couple as they said their vows.

While an officiant from New York, the couple, and the wedding party stood on the American side of the border, Mahoney’s relatives were present on the Canadian side, enabling them to be present for her wedding. All ceremonies were done on the border, except for the signing of the marriage certificate, which was done after they were back in New York the next day.

Mahoney’s father said he wouldn’t have missed this event for anything. While he and the rest of Mahoney’s family were prevented from physically going over to the border to be part of the wedding, they were glad to be a part of it “in spirit”.