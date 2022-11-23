Breaking a previous world record, a couple from the US state of Oregon recently welcomed twin babies, who were frozen as embryos nearly 30 years back in 1992. As informed by the National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC), the twin babies were born a couple of weeks back on 31 October 2022 to Rachel Ridgeway and Philip Ridgeway and are quite healthy. Notably, this record was earlier held by Molly Gibson who was born in 2020 from a 27-year-old embryo.

In the meantime, the twins who have been dubbed as the world’s ‘oldest babies’ were born from embryos that were frozen back on 22 April 1992. As per further details provided by the center, the twins have been named as Lydia Ridgeway and Timothy Ridgeway. While the baby girl, Lydia was born at 5 pounds and 11 ounces, the baby boy, Timothy Ridgeway was born at 6 pounds and 7 ounces.

How were the embryos stored?

As per the details available, in 1992, the embryos of the twin babies were created by an unknown married couple with the use of an in-vitro fertilisation process. At the time, while the male was in his early 50s, the egg donor was around 34 years old.

After sitting in storage for nearly 3 decades in liquid nitrogen at 200° below zero during which the embryos were shifted from a fertility lab to the National Embryo Donation Center in Knoxville, Tennessee, the Ridgeway couple decided to use them and Lydia and Timothy were born.

