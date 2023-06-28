Countries with fascinating Indian connection that will make you feel at home

India, with its rich history and diverse cultural heritage, has left an indelible mark on the world. Beyond its borders, several countries have forged fascinating connections with India, resulting in a unique blend of cultures, traditions, and shared experiences. From the Indian Ocean to South America, these nations boast intriguing narratives of migration, colonisation, and cultural assimilation. Join us as we embark on a journey to explore some of the countries that share an extraordinary bond with India, unraveling captivating tales that will surely make you feel at home.

Mauritius: A Little India in the Indian Ocean

Mauritius, a stunning island nation in the Indian Ocean, has a significant Indian connection. Over 60 per cent of its population has Indian ancestry, primarily from indentured labourers who were brought to the island during the British colonial era. The vibrant festivals, delicious Indian cuisine, and even the Bhojpuri language spoken by many locals reflect the strong Indian cultural influence.

Suriname: Preserving Indian Traditions in South America

Nestled in South America, Suriname is home to the largest Indian diaspora in the region. The country’s connection with India dates back to the 19th century when thousands of Indians were transported as indentured labourers. Today, their descendants proudly preserve their Indian heritage, celebrating festivals like Diwali and Holi, performing traditional dances, and maintaining strong cultural ties with India.

Guyana: A Tapestry of Indian and Caribbean Fusion

Guyana, another South American gem, boasts a fascinating blend of Indian and Caribbean cultures. The country’s Indo-Guyanese community traces its roots to the indentured labourers who arrived from India during colonial times. Their traditions, including vibrant weddings, traditional clothing like the saree, and mouthwatering Indian delicacies, have seamlessly intertwined with the local culture, creating a unique fusion that showcases the richness of both worlds.

Fiji: A Pacific Island Embracing Indian Heritage

In the idyllic Pacific Ocean lies Fiji, a tropical paradise with a vibrant Indian connection. Indian immigrants, mainly from the states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, arrived in Fiji during the British era. Today, the Indo-Fijian community, with its distinct cultural practices, has played a significant role in shaping the nation’s diversity. The annual Festival of Lights, known as Diwali, is celebrated grandly, and Indian music, dance, and cuisine have become an integral part of Fijian society.

South Africa: Mahatma Gandhi’s Inspirational Journey

South Africa holds a special place in India’s history due to Mahatma Gandhi’s transformative years spent in the country. Gandhi’s struggle against racial discrimination in South Africa not only influenced his principles of nonviolence but also ignited the fight for India’s independence. Numerous landmarks in South Africa, such as the Gandhi House in Johannesburg, pay homage to his legacy, making it a significant destination for anyone interested in tracing India’s historical journey.

Malaysia: A Blend of Cultures in Southeast Asia

Malaysia, a diverse Southeast Asian country, showcases a rich tapestry of cultures, including a strong Indian presence. The Indian community, primarily descended from Tamil migrants, has greatly contributed to Malaysia’s multicultural landscape. The vibrant Brickfields neighborhood in Kuala Lumpur, often referred to as “Little India,” is a bustling hub of Indian culture, where visitors can savor authentic Indian cuisine, witness colorful festivals, and explore traditional markets.

Nepal: Shared History and Spiritual Bond

Nepal, India’s neighboring country, has deep-rooted historical and spiritual ties with its southern counterpart. The birthplace of Lord Buddha, Lumbini, is an important pilgrimage site for Buddhists worldwide. The connection extends beyond religion, as the two countries share cultural practices, festivals, and even culinary traditions. The festival of Dashain, celebrated with great fervor in Nepal, bears similarities to India’s Durga Puja.

As we conclude our exploration of these countries with a profound Indian connection, it becomes evident that the reach and impact of Indian culture and history extend far beyond its borders. From the vibrant festivals celebrated in Mauritius and Suriname to the fusion of Indian and Caribbean cultures in Guyana, each country offers a distinct tapestry woven with Indian influences. The historical significance of Mahatma Gandhi’s transformative years in South Africa and the spiritual bond shared with Nepal add further layers to the Indian connection.

These countries serve as a testament to the enduring legacy of Indian culture, traditions, and values, which continue to resonate and thrive in distant lands. The stories of migration, colonialism, and cultural assimilation exemplify the dynamic nature of cultural exchanges, highlighting the power of diversity and the human spirit’s ability to forge connections across borders.

So, whether you yearn to immerse yourself in the vibrant colors of Little India in Malaysia or witness the captivating fusion of Indian and Pacific cultures in Fiji, these countries beckon with open arms, inviting you to explore their unique Indian connections. Prepare to be amazed by the rich tapestry of history, traditions, and cultural legacies that these nations proudly embrace, proving that the Indian connection is a truly remarkable and enduring phenomenon.

