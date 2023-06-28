'Costly Mistake': New York College research of 20 years lost after janitor switches off freezer

In New York’s Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), a janitor unintentionally switched off a lab freezer which resulted in the unintended destruction of valuable research spanning over two decades.

The college has now filed a lawsuit against the cleaner’s employer, Daigle Cleaning Systems, citing insufficient training and claiming damages exceeding $1 million.

The unfortunate event occurred in 2020 when the unnamed cleaner, employed by Daigle Cleaning Systems, had been working at RPI for several months.

The mishap took place in a laboratory freezer containing vital cultures integral to a photosynthesis research project led by Professor KV Lakshmi from the Biology and Chemistry department, as reported by the BBC.

These cultures were typically stored at a temperature of -112°F (-80°C).

According to the lawsuit filed in the New York Supreme Court, Rensselaer County, an alarm had indicated fluctuating temperature levels in the freezer on September 14, 2020, a few days before the incident.

At that point, the specimens remained viable, but due to COVID restrictions, repairs could not be immediately carried out for a week.

To address the situation, lab officials took precautions to preserve the cultures and posted a sign explaining the alarm’s origin and how to mute it.

Furthermore, Professor Lakshmi installed a lock box on the freezer’s outlet and socket to prevent accidental disconnection.

On September 17, however, a Daigle Cleaning Systems employee unwittingly switched off the circuit breaker, leading to an increase in the freezer’s temperature.

The incident came to light the next day when lab officials realized that the majority of the samples had been irreversibly compromised, rendering over two decades of research unsalvageable.

During an interview with university officials, the cleaner told that he thought was turning the circuit breaker on in response to the alarm.

The lawsuit mentions that despite the explanation provided, the cleaner did not fully comprehend his mistake but claimed to have been acting with good intentions.

Michael Ginsberg, the attorney representing RPI, expressed disappointment at the turn of events, emphasizing that people’s negligence had caused the loss of 25 years of valuable research. RPI seeks compensation exceeding $1 million for the damages incurred due to the incident.

