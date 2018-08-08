CORRECTED: U.S. State Department urges Canada, Saudi Arabia to resolve dispute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - (This version of the story corrects quote in second paragraph)The U.S. State Department on Tuesday urged Canada and Saudi Arabia to resolve their dispute triggered by Canadian comments expressing concern over the arrests of activists in the Arab state.

"Both sides need to diplomatically resolve this together. We can't do it for them, they need to resolve it together," State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

