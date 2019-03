Corrected: U.S. mulls 'measures' against those behind rights abuses in China's Xinjiang

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - (This story has been refilled to correctly reflect that spokesman said he misspoke when he said sanctions, rather than measures)

The United States is considering measures against those responsible for human rights violations against Muslims in China's Xinjiang region, a U.S. State Department spokesman said on Thursday, calling it a "great shame for humanity."

"We are committed to promoting accountability for those who are committing these violations and considering targeted sanctions as well, targeted measures, as well," spokesman Robert Palladino told reporters at a briefing. Palladino later said he misspoke and meant to say measures and not sanctions.

"We will continue to call on China to end these policies and to free these people who have been arbitrarily detained," he said.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

