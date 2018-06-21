Corrected: Suicide bomber kills four east Libyan security force members - spokesman

(Adds word "eastern" in para 3)

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Four members of east Libyan security forces were killed in the city of Derna on Wednesday by a suicide bomber bearing a white flag as he drove towards a group of soldiers, a military spokesman said.

Ahmed al-Mismari, a spokesman for Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), said the white Chevrolet approached the troops in central Derna asking to leave the combat zone, but the suicide bomber detonated explosives packed into the vehicle when he got close.

The LNA is fighting to take Derna, the last city in eastern Libya outside its control, after launching a ground offensive against a coalition of local forces and Islamist militants last month.

