CORRECTED: Sudan's Bashir appoints new caretaker administration, leaves other posts unchanged

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir early on Saturday appointed a new caretaker administration, but left the country's current defense, foreign and justice ministers in place following an earlier declaration of a one-year state of emergency.

Just hours after announcing he would dissolve the country's central and state governments, Bashir also appointed new state governors who were all from the military, according to a presidency statement.

(This story corrects to show new caretaker administration, not new prime minister, appointed)

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, writing by Lena Masri, editing by G Crosse)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.