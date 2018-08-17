Corrected: LATAM passenger plane lands prematurely due to bomb threat -Peru

LIMA (Reuters) - (This version of the story corrects to say Chilean authorities received the threat, not Peru, in first paragraph.)
A LATAM Airlines
No one was injured on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives has been notified, the ministry said. "Right now the situation is under control," it added in a statement on Twitter.
(Reporting by Maria Cervantes, editing by G Crosse)
Updated Date: Aug 17, 2018 04:05 AM