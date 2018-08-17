Corrected: LATAM passenger plane lands prematurely due to bomb threat -Peru

LIMA (Reuters) - (This version of the story corrects to say Chilean authorities received the threat, not Peru, in first paragraph.)

A LATAM Airlines passenger plane that departed Lima for Santiago, Chile, on Thursday was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru due to a bomb threat received by Chilean authorities, Peru's Transportation Ministry said.

No one was injured on LATAM flight 2369 and a team for deactivating explosives has been notified, the ministry said. "Right now the situation is under control," it added in a statement on Twitter.

(Reporting by Maria Cervantes, editing by G Crosse)

