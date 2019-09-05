Corrected: Factbox - Details of California boat fire victims

(Reuters) - None of a dive boat's 34 passengers https://www.reuters.com/article/us-california-fire/no-passengers-survive-california-dive-boat-fire-victim-details-surface-idUSKCN1VO0ZT survived a fast-moving fire off the California coast.

Emergency workers planned to use DNA analysis https://www.reuters.com/article/us-california-fire-dna/california-investigators-to-use-war-zone-dna-analysis-technique-to-identify-boat-fire-victims-idUSKCN1VO2O2 to positively identify the badly-burned remains of the 20 bodies recovered so far.

Here is a look at some of the victims aboard the Conception that have emerged so far:

- KRISTY FINSTAD, diving instructor and marine biologist, ran Worldwide Diving Adventures out of Santa Barbara with her husband Dan Chua, who was leading a separate dive in Costa Rica at the time of the tragedy. The company chartered the boat from its owner, Truth Aquatics.

- EVAN QUITASOL, a nurse at St. Joseph's Medical Center in Stockton, California. Her mother, Susana Rosas, said in a Facebook post that Evan and two of her other daughters - Nicole Storm Solano Quitasol and Angela Rose Solano Quitasol - were all aboard the Conception.

Rosas also said her ex-husband Michael Quitasol and his wife, Fernisa Sison, were on the same trip.

- A statement issued by the Pacific Collegiate School, a public charter school in Santa Cruz, indicated that one or more of its students and their parents were on board the Conception. Maria Reitano, the school's head, declined to comment further in an email to Reuters.

- Pacific Scuba Divers said in a post on their website that a long time patron of the organization, Scott Chan, and his daughter were on board the Conception.

