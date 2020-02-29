Coronavirus outbreak: Thailand records another new case taking total number of affected to 42 since January

Bangkok: Thailand recorded a new coronavirus infection, taking its tally to 42 cases since January, a health official said on Saturday.

The victim is a 21-year-old Thai salesman whose job brought him exposure to foreign tourists, the permanent secretary of the health ministry, Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, told a news conference.

Thailand has not yet had a death from the virus, although 28 patients have recovered and 14 are being treated in hospital.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus has fuelled fears of a pandemic, with six countries reporting their first cases this week as the World Health Organization raised its global risk alert to “very high”.

