You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Coronavirus outbreak: Germany confirms first case of deadly virus that originated in China's Wuhan and has killed 106, infected over 2,700

World The Associated Press Jan 28, 2020 08:13:35 IST

  • The virus, which can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has in a matter of weeks killed more than 100 people and infected some 2,740 in China.

  • 'A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus', a spokesperson of the health ministry confirmed.

  • The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but, said he was in a 'medically good state'.

Berlin: Health authorities in Germany's southern Bavarian region have confirmed the country's first case of the deadly coronavirus spreading in China.

Coronavirus outbreak: Germany confirms first case of deadly virus that originated in Chinas Wuhan and has killed 106, infected over 2,700

Travellers can be seen wearing face masks at the West Kowloon train station in Hong Kong. Image credit: The New York Times

The virus, which can cause a pneumonia-like acute respiratory infection, has in a matter of weeks killed more than 100 people and infected some 2,740 in China, while cases have been identified in more than a dozen other countries.

"A man in the Starnberg region has been infected with the new coronavirus," a spokesperson for the ministry said, adding that the patient was under surveillance in an isolation ward.

The ministry gave no further details on how the patient came to be infected but, said he was in a "medically good state".

France was the first European country to be affected by the outbreak, which has reported three known cases of the virus. All three had recently travelled to China and have been placed in isolation.

Germany has recommended its citizens to avoid "unnecessary" trips to China as the virus spreads.

The country is also considering the possible evacuation of its nationals from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 08:13:35 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores