Coronavirus outbreak: 60 more confirmed with virus on Diamond Princess cruise docked in Japan's Yokohama, taking total number of cases aboard to 130

Tokyo: Testing aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan has found 60 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, local media reported on Monday.

That takes the number of coronavirus cases on the ship docked in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, to 130, according to domestic broadcasters TBS and NHK, citing Japanese health ministry sources.

The health ministry’s communication office had no information on the report when contacted by Reuters.

The Diamond Princess was placed on a two-week quarantine on arriving at Yokohama on 3 February after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard the ship, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers have been allowed on decks in shifts to get fresh air and encouraged to regularly take their temperature.

The health ministry is separating infection counts on the ship from those discovered within Japan. The disease has killed 908 people, predominantly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.