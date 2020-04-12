You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Coronavirus fight is a marathon not a sprint, top British doctor says

World Reuters Apr 12, 2020 00:10:45 IST

Coronavirus fight is a marathon not a sprint, top British doctor says

LONDON (Reuters) - The fight against the novel coronavirus is a marathon not a sprint and lifting the lockdown may involve drugs and not just vaccines, the medical director of England's national health service said on Saturday.

NHS England's medical director Stephen Powis said vaccines were not the only component of an exit strategy from lockdown.

"There is no magical solution that doesn't require difficult decisions," Powis. "This was never going to be a sprint over a few weeks; this is going to be longer, it is going to be a marathon."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Michael Holden)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 00:10:45 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

100,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the world: Why the virus has hit some countries harder than others

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 11 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 11 (05 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres