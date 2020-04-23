You are here:
Coronavirus crisis will not end anytime soon, many countries in early stages of epidemic, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

World Asian News International Apr 23, 2020 11:22:40 IST

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday said that the COVID-19 crisis will not end any time soon, with several countries only in the initial stages of the fight against the virus.

File image of WHO director Tedros. Getty Images

"Make no mistake, we have a long way to go. Coronavirus will be with us for a long time. There is no question that stay at home orders and other physical distancing measures have successfully suppressed transmission in many countries," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a press conference.

"Most countries are in the early stages of their epidemics. And some, which were affected early in the pandemic, are now starting to see a resurgence in the number of cases," he added.

COVID-19 has infected more than 2.6 million people around the world and a total of 1,83,027 people have died due to coronavirus, according to data from US-based Johns Hopkins University.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2020 11:22:40 IST

