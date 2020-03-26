Coronavirus cases surpass 1,000 in Poland, 14 deaths - health minister

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland has over 1,031 confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 deaths, Poland's health ministry said on Wednesday, shortly after the government extended border closures until April 13.

Poland's government announced earlier this month that it will extend school, theater and cinema closures until Easter and that it will only allow people to leave their homes for essential purposes.

(Reporting by Joanna Plucinska)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

