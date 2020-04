Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China - Cuomo

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that strains of the novel coronavirus that first infected his state's residents came from Europe, not China, and that the ban on travelers from China came too late to halt its spread.

"We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right, but we left the back door open," Cuomo told a daily briefing.

