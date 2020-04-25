You are here:
Coronavirus came to New York from Europe, not China - Cuomo

World Reuters Apr 25, 2020 00:12:46 IST

(Reuters) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday that strains of the novel coronavirus that first infected his state's residents came from Europe, not China, and that the ban on travelers from China came too late to halt its spread.

"We closed the front door with the China travel ban, which was right, but we left the back door open," Cuomo told a daily briefing.

(Corrects day of week in first paragraph to Friday)

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Updated Date: Apr 25, 2020 00:12:46 IST

