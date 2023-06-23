Controversy over Russian diplomat occupying vetoed site of his country's embassy in Australia

A suspected lone Russian diplomat is reportedly occupying the site of Moscow’s planned embassy in Canberra after the Australian government rejected the proposal due to security concerns.

According to reports, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese downplayed the situation, stating that “a person standing on a patch of grass in Canberra does not pose a threat to national security”.

Last week, Parliament passed emergency legislation to block Russia’s lease on the mostly vacant plot of land, as the proximity to Parliament House raised security issues.

Since Sunday, a man has been living in a temporary structure on the site, drawing attention from passersby and Australian Federal Police.

The Russian Embassy declined to comment on claims from The Australian newspaper that the man seen on the premises, smoking cigarettes, was a Russian diplomat.

In response to inquiries about his presence, the embassy simply stated, “The Embassy does not comment on this.”

Albanese assured that the matter would be “resolved,” but did not provide specifics on how it would be addressed.

He emphasized that Australia would defend its values and national security, but reiterated that an individual standing in the cold on a patch of grass does not pose a threat.

The Australian Federal Police did not immediately explain why the man had not been removed for trespassing.

Russia has accused Australia of “Russophobic hysteria” for canceling the embassy lease, which further strained relations between the two countries following the Ukraine war.

In February, it was reported that Australia had discreetly expelled a large Russian spy ring disguised as diplomats.

The Australian Security Intelligence Organization (ASIO), the nation’s domestic spy agency, had recently revealed that it had uncovered and disrupted a major espionage network, without disclosing the responsible country.