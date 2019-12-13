Conservatives take first seat in northern England from Labour

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson's Conservative party won its first seat from the opposition Labour party in Thursday's election, gaining a seat that had been held since it was formed in 1950.

The Conservatives took Blyth Valley, overturning a 7,915 majority for Labour in the northern England seat. Labour's vote share fell 15%, while Conservatives gained 5.4% to give them a 712 majority. The Brexit Party, formed this year, took 8.3 % of the vote.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, Kate Holton and Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.