Conservatives extend lead over Labour - Sunday Times poll

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party slightly extended its lead over the opposition Labour Party over the past week, an opinion poll for the Sunday Times newspaper showed.

The Conservatives held steady on 39% while the Labour Party lost 1 percentage point of support, dropping to 26%, polling company YouGov said. The Liberal Democrats remained in third place, gaining 2 percentage points to 17%.

YouGov questioned 1,598 British adults on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8 ahead of a national election on Dec. 12.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

