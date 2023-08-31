Connecting The World: Elon Musk announces video, audio calling feature for X
Elon Musk in a recent tweet said that the video and audio call feature will be coming for all the users of X, including those on iOS, Android, and desktop devices
Social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), is preparing to introduce a feature that enables users to engage in audio and video calls with their contacts, all without the need to share their phone numbers.
Elon Musk in a recent tweet said that the video and audio call feature will be coming for all the users of X, including those on iOS, Android, and desktop devices.
“Video & audio calls coming to X: Works on iOS, Android, Mac & PC, No phone number needed, X is the effective global address book. That set of factors is unique,” Musk wrote.
call me beep me https://t.co/sChuPGuzKo
— X (@X) August 31, 2023
These new features will be available within the Direct Message (DM) menu. The video calling option will be positioned at the upper right corner of the screen.
Earlier, in an interview with CNBC, CEO Linda Yaccarino said that these new features will “enhance communication on the platform” and “provide users with more ways to connect with each other.”
Andrea Conway, a design engineer at X, also shared a glimpse of the new DM menu on Twitter, showcasing the video calling option. This option can be found at the top right corner of the menu, adjacent to the existing choices for sending text messages, photos, and videos.
The rollout of the audio and video calling capabilities is expected to unfold over the next few weeks.
