Congressional briefings on Russia 'should not be taking place': Pelosi

World Reuters May 25, 2018 02:06:07 IST

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Thursday the classified briefings for lawmakers by the FBI and intelligence officials on the Russia election probe were inappropriate, even though one has been opened to members of both parties.

"I don't think this meeting should be taking place, period. What is the purpose of it?" Representative Nancy Pelosi told reporters, saying the briefings could help Republican President Donald Trump. "I don't even think this information should be conveyed to Congress if it has a possibility of it affecting the president's defense in this investigation."

After a push from Democratic and Republican leaders on Wednesday, the Justice Department invited Democrats to one of two briefings scheduled on the FBI investigation into possible Russian election meddling and Trump's unsubstantiated claims about a "spy" being used against his campaign.

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Amanda Becker; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: May 25, 2018 02:06 AM

