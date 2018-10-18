Congo's Ebola outbreak to worsen without stepped-up response: WHO committee

You are here:
World Reuters Oct 18, 2018 00:09:07 IST

GENEVA (Reuters) - The Ebola situation in Democratic Republic of Congo is likely to worsen significantly unless the response to the outbreak is stepped up, a World Health Organization emergency committee said on Wednesday.

However, the outbreak does not yet constitute a public health emergency of international concern, it said.

"We do have some optimism that this outbreak will be brought under control in a reasonable time," committee chairman Robert Steffen told a news conference at WHO headquarters in Geneva.

