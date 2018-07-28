You are here:
Congo's Bemba should be declared ineligible for December election - ruling coalition

World Reuters Jul 28, 2018 00:07:31 IST

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba should be declared ineligible to stand in a presidential election in December because of a witness tampering conviction at The Hague, President Joseph Kabila's ruling coalition said on Friday.

The coalition has no formal role in deciding who can contest the election but its view is likely to carry weight.

(Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 00:07 AM

