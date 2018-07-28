Congo's Bemba should be declared ineligible for December election - ruling coalition

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Congolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba should be declared ineligible to stand in a presidential election in December because of a witness tampering conviction at The Hague, President Joseph Kabila's ruling coalition said on Friday.

The coalition has no formal role in deciding who can contest the election but its view is likely to carry weight.

