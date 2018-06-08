You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. World News

Congo reports first confirmed Ebola case in over a week

World Reuters Jun 08, 2018 03:05:36 IST

Congo reports first confirmed Ebola case in over a week

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has recorded its first confirmed case of Ebola in over a week, the health ministry said on Thursday, although medics say they have made significant progress in their efforts to contain the disease.

The patient, a known contact of someone who is believed to have died from Ebola on May 20, was confirmed positive on Wednesday for the haemorrhagic fever in the rural community of Iboko, the ministry said in a daily report.

Health officials have moved aggressively to contain the epidemic in a bid to head off a repeat of the 2013-16 outbreak in West Africa that killed more than 11,300 people.

Over 1,800 health workers and other people who could have been exposed to the virus have received an experimental vaccine first tested in the waning days of the West Africa epidemic.

Those efforts and the slowing pace of new cases have led health officials to express cautious optimism about containing the outbreak, although its location directly upstream the Congo River of the capital Kinshasa remains a concern.

The last confirmed case before Wednesday was on May 30 in Iboko. The ministry also reported five new suspected cases on Thursday, including two in Mbandaka, a city of some 1.5 million people.

In all, the ministry has recorded 38 confirmed, 14 probable and 10 suspected cases, including 27 deaths.

The World Health Organization said on Thursday that it was committing $15.6 million over the next nine months to helping the nine countries that border Congo to scale up their emergency response capabilities.

Earlier this week, the government of the northern Angolan province Malanje closed its river border with Congo in response to the outbreak.

(Reporting By Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross, Editing by William Maclean)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.


Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 03:05 AM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores